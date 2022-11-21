Cricket Australia lifts David Warner's lifetime captaincy ban

Veteran Australian opener David Warner can soon be seen in a leadership role after Cricket Australia (CA) introduced a code of conduct review for players on Monday, that can amend the southpaw's lifetime leadership ban. Warner was banned from holding leadership roles at any level of Australian cricket after his involvement in the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

The 36-year-old can now apply to be heard by a three-person independent commission, which will determine whether he has demonstrated genuine remorse."Under the changes, players and support staff can now apply to have long-term sanctions modified. Any applications will be considered by a three-person Review Panel, comprising independent Code of Conduct Commissioners, which must be satisfied that exceptional circumstances exist to justify modifying a sanction," CA revealed in an official statement.

The latest modification will also consider the subject's 'conduct and behavior' and decide whether the subject is capable of reform."These circumstances and considerations will include whether the subject of the sanction has demonstrated genuine remorse; the subject's conduct and behavior since the imposition of the sanction; whether rehabilitation programs have been completed undertaken (if applicable) and the length of time that has passed since the sanction was imposed and whether sufficient time has passed to allow for reform or rehabilitation." "The code of conduct states this process: 'Acknowledges that Players and Player Support Personnel are capable of genuine reform or rehabilitation and is intended to provide the Player or Player Support Personnel with an opportunity to resume their previously held positions or responsibilities in specific circumstances," the statement added.