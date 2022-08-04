Cricket Australia to offer whopping remuneration to David Warner for Big Bash participation

Cricket Australia (CA) is all set to break the bank for star opener David Warner, n a bid to retain his services for Australia’s domestic T20 tournament, the Big Bash League (BBL). According to reports, CA’s offers are an effort to stop potential legal proceedings with BBL’s broadcast partner Channel 7. Warner is one of the most sought-after white-ball cricketers in the world, and his decision to play in the UAE-based T20 league over BBL came as a huge blow for the CA. They are already in legal trouble with Channel 7 for not maintaining its quality and standard provisions, specifically concerning the Big Bash.

CA will reportedly offer Warner a deal that could rise higher than $500,000 to persuade him to play the BBL, which he has not played since 2014. With the hopes of improving the standard of the league and attracting more viewership, the board is also looking to offer mega deals to star all-rounders and BBL record holders Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell.Meanwhile, the Australian opener asked for CA’s permission to participate in the IPL-backed UAE league, and his manager has revealed that both parties are currently working together on a deal in the best interests of everyone.“We’re working with Cricket Australia to achieve the best outcome for everyone, My advice to David regarding his international career is to go out on his own terms,” James Erskine told the The Sydney Morning Herald.Earlier this year in June, Cricket Australia lamented Seven Network’s decisions to commence legal proceedings over their broadcast deal due to lack of quality and standards of the BBL.