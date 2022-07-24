Cricket in Commonwealth Games could be a game changer feels Harmanpreet Kaur

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is excited about women's cricket being a part of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.Cricket is set to be a part of the Commonwealth Games this year in Birmingham for the first time since 1998. It will also be the first time that women's cricket will be played inside a multi-sport event, as the 1998 Commonwealth Games – the only time cricket was a part of the multi-sport event – featured men's cricket.

Speaking in the virtual press conference ahead of their departure to Birmingham, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur spoke about how having women's cricket in the multi-sport even could possibly be a game-changer. "As a cricketer, we always want to play more cricket and matches," said Harmanpreet. "Whenever you go to a big event, it is important for you to perform well."To show the capability you have. So definitely if we get to play in such tournaments it’s good for women’s cricket. Yes, having women’s cricket in a multi-nation event can prove to be a game changer."India's cricket journey in the Commonwealth Games will begin on 29 July against reigning ICC Women's T20 World Cup champions Australia in Group A. They will then face arch-rivals Pakistan two days later before their group stage games culminate with the clash against Barbados on 3 August.