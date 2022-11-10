Cricket South Africa to review World Cup performance, players given time off

Cricket South Africa will evaluate the national men's team of South Africa's performance in the T20 World Cup after they were ousted at the group stage following a shocking loss to the Netherlands. Following South Africa's defeat on Sunday, South African skipper Temba Bavuma vowed he wouldn't be swayed by his emotions. "The emotions are not as raw, but in terms of the disappointment and the disbelief, that's still there. It's going to take me a couple of days," Bavuma said.

Enoch Nkwe, South Africa's director of cricket (DOC), has said that it is important to review what happened. To guarantee that the review is very clinical, the CSA is currently assembling a panel. However, the emphasis is on pressing the reset button rather than wallowing in the past. We must wrap up this chapter and turn our attention to the future. The team as a whole will have some time off before a decision is made regarding when the players will return to action, despite the fact that the first round of domestic first-class matches starts soon. Always a pre-tournament favourite, the Proteas have never managed to make the final in either ODI or T20 format of the World Cup.