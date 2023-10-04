Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam lands in Ahmedabad for Captains Day’ event

Pakistan captain Babar Azam flew from Hyderabad, where the Men in Green are based for their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign, to Ahmedabad for the captain’s photo-op before the tournament begins on October 5.All the 10 captains are to assemble for the Captains’ Day event- photo-op and press conference- at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday. New Zealand and defending champions England will clash in the opening match of the World Cup on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

Hyderabad ✈️ Ahmedabad



Our captain is all set for the ICC Captains’ Day ©️#CWC23pic.twitter.com/N6TwAGFocb — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 4, 2023

The involved captains will be Rohit Sharma of India, Pat Cummins of Australia, Jos Buttler of England, Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Babar Azam of Pakistan, Dasun Shanaka of Sri Lanka, Temba Bavuma of South Africa, Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh, Hashmatullah Shahidi of Afghanistan and Scott Edwards of the Netherlands. Meanwhile, the PCB’s official social media handles shared a video of captain Babar Azam flying from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad for the event in a chartered flight. He was welcomed at the venue and the video also showed Babar meeting Indian captain Rohit Sharma.