Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja Joins BJP, Wife Rivaba Shares Photo (See Post)

Indian cricket star Ravindra Jadeja has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as announced by his wife, Rivaba Jadeja, on social media Monday. Rivaba Jadeja, a BJP MLA from Jamnagar North, shared images of their BJP membership cards on her social media profiles.

The move comes as part of a nationwide BJP membership drive led by party president JP Nadda. The drive began on September 2 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was enrolled as a member in New Delhi.

Jadeja, 35, retired from T20 Internationals following India’s win against South Africa in the World Cup final held in June. He has announced his retirement from T20 Internationals on his official Instagram account. “With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats . Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. Jai hind," he wrote.

Jadeja made his T20 International debut against Sri Lanka in 2009. Over his career, he played 74 matches, scoring 515 runs and taking 54 wickets. His standout batting performance was an unbeaten 46 off 29 balls against England in Birmingham in 2022.

The couple married in 2016 and has a daughter. The Jadejas have been actively engaged in local politics, with Ravindra often supporting his wife during her election campaigns. Rivaba Jadeja, who joined the BJP in 2019, secured her MLA position in the 2022 state assembly elections by defeating AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur.