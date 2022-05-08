Cricketer Travis Head and fiancée Jessica Davies survive terrifying plane tragedy

Australian cricketer Travis Head and his fiancée Jessica Davies were returning back from the Maldives when their flight had to make a ‘terrifying’ emergency landing. Following a precipitous drop, the flight allegedly slipped off the runway into a field as it attempted a second touchdown 30 minutes after taking off. The cricketer, his pregnant fiancée, and all other passengers of the flight are safe after all the trouble that they had to go through. Jessica Davies shared multiple stories on her Instagram handle giving an account of the situation they were in. But in the end, she was also kind to inform everyone that they were safe with the rescue plane taking them to their destination after four hours of painful wait.

“On our way home from the Maldives, our plane started descending 30 minutes into our 1-hour flight and we end up landing on an island 45 mins away from our destination…after our second landing attempt we slid off the tarmac into a field,” Davies captioned a photo of the plane lit up by vehicles on her Instagram story. “It was like a movie, watching the people panic. Then some passengers got aggressive towards staff because they locked us into a room without water, phone signal, or any communication for 45 minutes, which only scared people more. Eventually, they moved us to a nicer room with seating, TV, and Wi-Fi. We waited four hours for a rescue plane and (were) provided with accommodation in Malé (Maldives capital),” she captioned a picture of her along with Travis Head. Taking the frightening situation on a funnier note, she shared a picture of a cup of noodles captioning: “On a funnier note, we had dinner plans at the Shangri-La … but I wasn’t made about my Mamee noodles instead.” Head and Davies had made an announcement earlier this year that they are expecting their first child together. Head was a part of the Ashes series against England and was adjudged the player of the series after smashing 357 runs in the four Test matches that included two centuries as well.