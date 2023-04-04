CSK prevail in high-scoring match at home venue, defeat LSG by 12 runs; Moeen shines with ball

Chennai (Bengaluru) [India], April 4 : An explosive half-century by Kyle Mayers went in vain as Moeen Ali's four wickets and skilful death bowling by bowlers helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinch a 12-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in a scintillating Indian Premier League (IPL) match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

CSK finally opened its account in IPL 2023 after losing the opener to Gujarat Titans. LSG have registered their first loss in IPL 2023 as they won against Delhi Capitals in their campaign opener.

Chasing a mammoth target of 218 runs, LSG was off to a great start. West Indies star Kyle Mayers continued from where he left in the previous match, with skipper KL Rahul serving as an anchor.

Mayers smashed Ben Stokes for two fours and a six in the second over, which gave away 18 runs. The next over of Deepak Chahar also gave away 13 runs, with Mayers hitting him for three fours.

LSG crossed the 50-run mark in 3.5 overs. Tushar Deshpande was heavily punished by Mayers, who hit him for a boundary and six. The bowler also gave away extras through three wides and two no-balls. The over gave away 18 runs.

Mayers continued to punish Chahar and raced to his fifty, his second straight one in just 21 balls, consisting of eight fours and two sixes.

Moeen got the breakthrough, dismissing Mayers for 53 off 22 balls after he was caught by Devon Conway at deep midwicket. LSG were 79/1 in 5.3 overs.

At the end of powerplay, LSG were at 80/1, with Deepak Hooda (1*) joining skipper Rahul (19*).

Mitchell Santner took another quick wicket, dismissing Hooda for just two off six balls. He was caught for Ben Stokes at wide long-on. LSG were 82/2 in 7 overs.

LSG continued to lose wickets, as skipper Rahul's disappointing run continued. Ali got his second wicket by dismissing him for 20 off 18 balls. Gaikwad took a stunning catch and the scoreline read 82/3 in 7.2 overs.

A six from Marcus Stoinis took LSG beyond the 100-run mark in 9.1 overs.

Ali was on a roll. He continued to run riot on LSG batting attack, dismissing Krunal Pandya for a sloppy nine runs of nine balls after Ravindra Jadeja caught him at long-on. LSG was 105/4 in 10 overs.

Nicholas Pooran and Stoinis continued to build a partnership. However, Ali put an end to this budding 25-run stand by dismissing Stoinis for 21 off 18 balls, hitting the top of his leg stump. LSG were 130/5 in 13.2 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, LSG were at 150/5 with Pooran (31*) joined by Ayush Badoni (5*). Pooran took LSG to this score with two sixes in the 15th over.

Deshpande got his first wicket. Stokes took his second catch of the night to send back Pooran for 32 off 18 balls, consisting of two fours and three sixes. LSG were 156/6 in 16 overs. They need 62 in the final four overs.

Chahar delivered three straight wides in the 17th over. His over gives away 18 runs. LSG were 174/6 in 17 overs, need 44 in 18 balls.

LSG cut the deficit by seven more runs, bringing down the equation to 37 runs in 12 balls.

The equation came down to 28 runs in the last over, with Gowtham (17*) and Badoni (21*) unbeaten. Deshpande came to deliver the last over.

Deshpande got his second wicket. Badoni was out for 23 off 18 balls after he is caught by Dhoni. LSG was 195/7 in 19.3 overs.

LSG finished their innings at 205/7 in 20 overs, losing by 12 runs.

Ali was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, taking 4/26 in his four overs. Deshpande took two scalps while Santner got one wicket.

Earlier, the second successive half-century by Ruturaj Gaikwad and his century stand with Devon Conway powered Chennai Super Kings to a massive 217/7 in 20 overs.

After being put to bat first by LSG at MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Monday, CSK was off to an explosive start. The second over delivered by Avesh Khan saw Conway smashing him for two straight fours and five runs came through extras. The over cost 17 runs.

Gaikwad also looked in fine touch, smashing Krishnappa Gowtham for three sixes in the fifth over, which cost 20 runs. CSK crossed the 50-run mark in 4.4 overs.

The powerplay ended on an explosive note as the sixth over saw Conway smashing three straight fours to Wood and Gaikwad hitting the pacer for a six over deep backward square leg. The over cost 19 runs.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, CSK were 79/0, with Gaikwad (46*) and Conway (23*) unbeaten.

Gaikwad brought up his second straight 50 of IPL 2023 in just 25 balls, which consisted of two fours and four sixes.

CSK crossed the 100-run mark in 8 overs with help of a six from Conway.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi got the big scalp of Gaikwad who was dismissed for 57 off 31 balls, with three fours and four sixes. CSK was 110/1 in 9.1 overs.

In 10 overs, CSK were 114/1, with Conway (43*) joined by Shivam Dube (1*).

Mark Wood also got his first wicket, sending back Conway for 47 of 29 balls. The knock consisted of five fours and two sixes, after Krunal Pandya takes a diving catch. CSK was 118/2 in 10.2 overs.

Shivam Dube smacked two sixes in two balls. CSK touched the 150-run mark in 13.3 overs.

Dube went back after a quick cameo of 27 runs in 16 balls with four and three sixes. Bishnoi got his second while Wood took a catch at deep midwicket. CSK is 150/3 in 14 overs.

Moeen Ali smashed Avesh Khan for three fours in a row in the 15th over. CSK was 164/3 in 15 overs, with Ben Stokes (1*) joining Moeen (19*).

Bishnoi got his third wicket, dismisses Moeen for 19 off 13 balls. CSK was 166/4 in 15.2 overs. The batter was stumped by wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran.

Avesh also got among the wickets, getting his first as Ben Stokes departed for a run-a-ball eight after Yash Thakur took a brilliant catch. CSK were 178/5 in 17 overs.

CSK crossed the 200-run mark in 18.4 overs, with the help of a four from Rayadu.

Ravindra Jadeja's stay at the crease ended in just six balls on his score of three.

Wood got his second wicket while Bishnoi caught him at deep midwicket. CSK was 203/6 in 19.1 overs.

MS Dhoni was next up and hit a six on his first two balls. Wood got his third wicket and the last laugh as Dhoni was caught by Bishnoi while attempting his third six. CSK was 215/7 in 19.4 overs.

CSK ended their innings at 217/7 in 20 overs, with Rayadu unbeaten at 27 off 14 balls with Mitchell Santner (1*) at the other end.

Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, taking 3/28. Wood also got 3/49 in his four overs. Avesh took one wicket.

Brief Scores: CSK: 217/7 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 57, Devon Conway 47, Ravi Bishnoi 3/28) vs LSG.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor