CSK's Rayudu becomes 10th Indian cricketer in IPL to cross 4,000 runs

Pune, April 18 Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings player Ambati Rayudu's 46-run efforts against the Gujarat Titans might have gone in vain at the MCA Stadium here on Sunday night, but the right-hand batter managed to cross the magical figure of 4,000 IPL runs in the thrilling match.

The 36-year-old Rayudu became the 10th Indian batter overall to achieve the feat in the IPL.

Rayudu, who has played 55 ODIs and averages a commendable 47.05, was picked up by the Super Kings in 2018 and was once again picked by the team ahead of IPL 2022. He has scored 1,628 runs for the Super Kings at a strike rate of 127.88.

Rayudu scored his 46 off 31 balls in a losing cause.

Two other Super Kings who have managed the feat are Suresh Raina (5529) and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

On Sunday, a fighting unbeaten knock by David Miller (94 off 51) and Rashid Khan's late blitz powered Gujarat Titans to a memorable three-wicket win over CSK. With this win, Gujarat climbed to the top of the table with 10 points in six matches, while CSK slumped to their fifth loss in six outings.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to run-scoring with an excellent half-century (73 off 48) and helped CSK post 169/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Gaikwad, Rayudu played a solid knock and both batters stitched a crucial partnership of 92 runs off 56 balls for the third wicket.

Chasing a par total, Gujarat were off to a terrible start as they lost the wickets of Shubman Gill (0), Vijay Shankar (0) and Abhinav Manohar (12) inside the powerplay, leaving them struggling at 16/3.

At 87/5 in the 13th over, Gujarat were tottering but Miller and stand-in skipper Rashid Khan had other plans.

