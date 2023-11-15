"Current crop of players don't talk about how we won WCs in 1983, 2011": Rohit Sharma ahead of semifinal clash

Rohit Sharma-led Team India has emerged as an undeniable force in the ongoing World Cup, triumphing over every opponent encountered thus far. However, a formidable challenge awaits the Men In Blue as they prepare to face familiar rivals New Zealand in the highly anticipated first semi-final, set to unfold at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite the Men In Blue securing a victory against New Zealand earlier in the tournament, the Black Caps possess a history of thwarting India's aspirations in major ICC events. The Kiwis had notably eliminated India from the World Cup in the previous edition and denied them another ICC trophy two years later.

Addressing the historical context, Rohit Sharma emphasized the team's focus on the present and continuous improvement. "Half of the guys were not even born when we won our first World Cup (1983), and then when we won our second World Cup (2011), half of the guys were not even playing the game. For us, the current crop of players are very much into what can happen today. I don’t see them talking about how we won the last World Cup or the first. The focus is on how they can get better and what are the things they need to improve. The focus is always on the present," shared the Indian skipper in response to India's historical encounters with the Black Caps.

Assessing the teams' current form, India emerges as the favourites heading into the clash. The Men In Blue have maintained an unblemished winning streak en route to the semi-final, while New Zealand faced a precarious position after enduring four consecutive losses. However, they secured the fourth and final spot by defeating Sri Lanka by five wickets in their last league match.

In the New Zealand camp, Rachin Ravindra shines as a standout performer with commendable support from Daryl Mitchell. Meanwhile, India draws strength from a collective team effort and aspires for a similar stellar performance in Wednesday's crucial encounter. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide await with bated breath as the two cricketing powerhouses prepare to lock horns in a high-stakes semi-final showdown.