Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 24 : After demolishing Oman with outstanding bowling figures of 5/13, Wanindu Hasaranga said that the pitch was favouring bowlers and he just bowled at the stumps to get the result.

Sri Lanka's bowlers bundled out Oman at 98 runs against Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's World Cup Qualifier at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday. Sri Lanka clinched their second match with ease and won by 10 wickets.

After the match, Hasaranga said, "This is a very good wicket to bowl for legspinners. I tried to bowl at the stumps, that's why I got wickets. I don't know the reason about that and I do my normal basic things [on batters still not picking him after so many games]. The fast bowlers bowled really well, they bowled in good areas, Kumara bowled well and Rajitha supported him. These matches are very helpful for the World Cup tournament for us."

Sri Lanka won with ease against Oman as they registered a massive victory by 10 wickets at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Batting first, Oman's batting crumbled as there were only three batters who reached to two-digit score.

Sri Lanka's bowlers bundled out Oman at 98 runs in just 30. 2 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga gave an outstanding spell of 5/13. Lahiru Kumara got three scalps while Kasun Rajitha dismissed one batter.

Chasing a low total of 99, Sri Lanka's openers Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne chased down the target in just 15 overs. Karunaratne scored 61* off 51 balls and Nissanka smashed 37* off 39 balls.

Oman bowlers were wickets less in the match, Jay Odedra had the best figure of 0/13,

Wanindu Hasaranga was awarded 'Player of the Match'.

Brief scores: Oman: 99 (Ayaan Khan 41, Jatinder Singh 21, Wanindu Hasaranga 5/13) vs Sri Lanka: 100/0 (Dimuth Karunaratne 61*, Pathum Nissanka 37*, Jay Odedra 0/16).

