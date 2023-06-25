CWC Qualifier: West Indies fined 60 per cent of their match fee for slow over-rate

Harare [Zimbabwe], June 25 : After a disappointing loss against Zimbabwe at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Harare on Saturday, West Indies have been fined 60 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate.

The West Indies slumped to a 35-run loss to Zimbabwe in a pivotal Cricket World Cup Qualifier clash on Saturday and the defeat was compounded even further when Muhammad Javed of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the financial sanction.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side falls short of the target, and it was deemed that the West Indies fell three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, as per ICC.

Captain Shai Hope pled guilty to the offence and accepted the financial sanction, meaning there was no need for a formal hearing to take place.

The West Indies have already qualified for the Super Six phase of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier event, but the loss to Zimbabwe left them without a valuable two points to take through to the next stage.

The top four teams at the end of the Super Six stage qualify for the semi-finals of the Qualifier, with the two winners of those matches progressing to a final and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India at the end of the year.

