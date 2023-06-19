Harare [Zimbabwe], June 19 : United States of America (USA) batter Gajanand Singh, who shined with a maiden century during a losing effort against West Indies in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers, dedicated his innings to his father, who he said passed away when he made his ODI debut for the count.

Gajanand Singh's century went in vain as West Indies kicked off their campaign with a dominant 39-run victory over the United States of America on Sunday at the Takashinga Sports Club.

"I did it for my father. I was very emotional because he passed away when I made my ODI debut two years ago. It meant a lot to me," said Gajanand as saying to ESPNCricinfo after the match.

Gajanand has represented the USA in 27 ODIs, in which he has scored 835 runs at an average of 37.95. He has scored a century and five fifties, with the best score of 101*. He has represented West Indies at the U-19 level.

Coming to the match, West Indies was 14/2 after being put to bat first by USA. But half-centuries from Johnston Charles (66 in 80 balls, with seven fours and two sixes), Jason Holder (56 in 40 balls, with two fours and three sixes), Roston Chase (55 in 55 balls, with four boundaries and a six), skipper Shai Hope (54 in 60 balls, with six fours and a six) took the two-time champions to 297 in 49.3 overs.

Saurabh Netravalkar (3/53), Steven Taylor (3/53) and Kyle Phillip (3/56) impressed with the ball for USA.

In the chase of 298, USA was reduced to 97/5, but Gajanand's knock helped them put up a fight. He scored 101* in 109 balls, with eight fours and two sixes). Shayan Jahangir (39 in 49 balls), Nosthush Kenjige (34* in 32 balls) also scored some useful runs, but USA fell 39 runs short of a memorable win over former World Cup winners.

Kyle Mayers (2/30) and Alzarri Joseph (2/68) were the pick of the bowlers for WI.

Holder won the 'Player of the Match' for his fifty and taking one wicket.

WI is at the second place with two points and a win in one match. USA is at the fourth place with a loss in one match.

