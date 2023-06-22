CWC Qualifiers: Fifties from Edwards, Nidamanuru help Netherlands cruise to five-wicket win over USA

Harare [Zimbabwe], June 22 : Half-centuries from skipper Scott Edwards and Teja Nidamanuru helped the Netherlands register a five-wicket win over the USA in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers at Harare on Thursday.

Now with this win, the Netherlands is in the third spot in the Group A points table with a win and loss in two matches, which has given them two points. On the other hand, the USA is at the bottom, having lost all its three matches.

Barring a short spell of play when USA bowlers got through three quick middle-order wickets, the American side was never quite in the contest against the Dutch.

In the chase of 212, Ali Khan returned in style as he pulled off a good catch to dismiss Vikramjit Singh (8) in the fourth over. However, little else went USA's way in the first powerplay as Netherlands batters Max O'Dowd (26) and Wesley Barresi (29) scored at a healthy run rate.

The Dutch seemed to be cruising at 61/1 in 11 overs, but Jessy Singh bowled an impeccable spell of 2/13 during which he accounted for O'Dowd and Barresi. Another breakthrough by Saurabh Netravalkar in the 22nd over made the game an even affair. The Netherlands was 83/4 at that point.

The fifth-wicket stand between Teja Nidamanuru and Scott Edwards shifted the advantage back to the Netherlands. Their stand came at a brisk pace as the duo did not miss out on any run-scoring opportunity. This composed partnership added 72 runs from 81 balls, and brought the required run rate to under four an over.

USA got a flicker of hope when they got Nidamanuru (58 in 68 balls, with five fours) in the 34th over. But a settled Edwards ensured that his side crossed the line with no more losses. He finished at 67* in 60 balls, with six fours.

In the first innings, disciplined bowling from the Netherlands ensured that the USA never gained the upper hand.

The Dutch pacers were all over USA in the first powerplay. Ryan Klein (2/31) and Logan van Beek (1/43) accounted for the USA top order within a space of 34 balls. USA was reduced to 20/3.

Coming in at No.5, the reliable Gajanand Singh tried to resuscitate the American innings with skipper Aaron Jones.

However, USA looked all out of sorts when Jones (8) fell to Bas de Leede (2/37) off the final ball of the 14th over, and Gajanand (33) was dismissed by Vikramjit Singh in the 23rd over. The USA was 79/5.

Just like in the last game, the task of rebuilding the American innings fell on Shayan Jahangir's shoulders. And the batter delivered, taking good support from Jessy Singh. Jahangir's resilience was rewarded as the batter reached his fifty in the 38th over mark.

As Jessy grew in confidence, he lofted a number of big sixes to complement Jahangir's positive approach. The duo added 86 runs off merely 99 balls, before Jessy fell to Aryan Dutt's bowling for 38 off 53 balls. Unlike the last game, Jahangir was not able to finish off with a century against his name and fell for 71 in 86 balls, with five fours and two sixes. The USA tail then managed to hold on and get the side beyond 200.

Edwards was given the 'Player of the Match' for his fifty.

Earlier in the day, the Netherlands elected to field after winning the toss. The USA was led once again by Jones, as their regular captain Monank Patel had failed to recover from his illness. The American side was, however, boosted by the return of Ali Khan, who replaced Kyle Phillip in the XI. Ali returns after having missed the first two games due to an ICC ban.

The pacer was in good form during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off in Namibia earlier this year. In his last international, he had picked a seven-for against Jersey.

The Netherlands made one change to their line-up, with Ryan Klein coming in place of Saqib Zulfiqar.

