CWC Qualifiers: We lost too many wickets in middle overs, says Oman skipper after loss to Zimbabwe

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 29 : Following his side's 14-run loss to Zimbabwe in their ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers match, Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood said that his side gave away 30-40 runs extra and in the second half while chasing, they lost too many wickets.

A century by Sean Williams and powerful bowling performances by Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara helped Zimbabwe overcome a valiant effort from Oman in the first match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers at Bulawayo on Thursday as they defeated the visitors by 14 runs.

"I like to start from the start. We did not do well in the field. We dropped catches, could not stop them from running twos and singles. We gave away 30-40 runs extra. In the second half, we got an amazing start. Prajapati scored a hundred - that was a plus point for us. In the middle phase, we gave away many wickets and that is why we could not come back and win the game. (On his injury) It is a hamstring. I am not sure (on when he will be fit), will need to have a look. Whenever we wanted boundaries, we were getting it. We were rotating strike also nicely. If I had not gotten injured, maybe we could have changed the game," said Maqsood in a post-match presentation.

Zimbabwe was put to bat first by Oman. Sean Williams struck his third century of the tournament, scoring 142 in 103 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes. Luke Jongwe (43* in 28 balls, with four boundaries) and Sikandar Raza (42 in 49 balls, with six fours) put on good scores for Zimbabwe. The hosts put on 332/7 in their 50 overs. yt

Fayyaz Butt (4/79) was the pick of the bowlers for Oman.

In the chase of 333, an 83-run stand for the second wicket between Kashyap Prajapati and Aqib Ilyas (45 in 61 balls, with five fours) helped Oman keep up with the required run rate. Ayaan Khan (47 in 43 balls, with five fours), skipper Zeeshan Maqsood (37 in 40 balls, with three fours and a six), Mohammad Nadeem (30* in 18 balls, with four boundaries and a six) helped Oman pose a fight, but they fell 14 runs short, finishing at 318/9 in 50 overs.

Blessing Muzarabani (3/57) and Tendai Chatara (3/73) were the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe.

Sean won the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

With this, Zimbabwe has six points in their tally on the Super Six table and is at the top, while Oman is at the bottom. This was Zimbabwe's seventh ODI win in a row.

