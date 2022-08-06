CWG 2022, Cricket: Smriti Mandhana hits 23-ball fifty as India reach 164-5 against England

Birmingham, Aug 6 Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana slammed a blistering 23-ball fifty, the fastest by an Indian woman in the format, as India reached a competitive 164-5 in their 20 overs against England in the first semi-final of Commonwealth Games 2022 at Edgbaston.

Apart from Smriti's knock of 61, laced with eight fours and three sixes, Jemimah Rodrigues applied finishing touches with an unbeaten 44 off 31 balls, hitting seven fours while Deepti Sharma hit a 20-ball 22, including two fours. For England, left-arm pacer Freya Kemp was pick of bowlers, taking 2-22 while Katherine Brunt and captain Nat Sciver took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: India 164-5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 61, Jemimah Rodrigues 44 not out; Freya Kemp 2-23, Nat Sciver 1-26) against England

