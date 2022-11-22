David Warner gives his pair of gloves to a child after scoring century

After bringing up his 44th international century and his first in 1,043 days during the third ODI against England, Australian veteran opener David Warner shared a wholesome moment with a kid watching the match in the stand, giving him his pair of gloves after getting dismissed.

After being dismissed for a well-made 106 off 102 balls, Warner was walking back to the pavilion. While going back to the dressing room, he stopped near the stands and tossed his pair of gloves to a child in the crowd, who looked really happy to have received a gift, a piece of Warner's career and history at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where the batter broke his century drought.

This was Warner's first century since January 14, 2020, when he scored 128* against India.

With this century, he surpassed Aussie great Mark Waugh to become his team's second-highest century scorer in ODIs, with a total of 19. Mark Waugh had 18 ODI tons. Ricky Ponting has the most number of centuries in ODIs by an Australian batter, with a total of 29.

This year, Warner's numbers stand at 31 matches, 37 innings, 1,158 runs at an average of 33.08. One century and nine fifties have come out of his bat.

Warner also brought up his 6,000 runs in ODI cricket, becoming the joint third-fastest batter to do so. He completed it in 139 innings. Kane Williamson has also scored 6,000 runs in 139 innings. Virat Kohli brought up his 6,000 runs in 136 innings. The fastest player to bring 6,000 ODIs is former South Africa Hashim Amla, who did so in 123 innings.

In 141 ODIs and 139 innings, Warner has 6,007 runs at an average of 45.16. He has scored 19 hundreds and 27 fifties, with the best individual score of 179.

Coming to the match, Australia put up 355/5 on the board after being put to bat first. Travis Head (152) and Warner (106) put up a 269-run opening stand for the opening wicket. The duo came close to breaking their own record of the highest opening stand for Australia in men's ODIs. They also had put up 284 run opening stand against Pakistan back in Adelaide in 2017.

This is also the 13th biggest partnership for any wicket in ODI history and the ninth-biggest opening stand. The biggest opening stand in ODIs is between JD Campbell and Shai Hope, who put up a stand of 365 runs against Ireland in 2019.

Olly Stone (4/85) was the leading bowler for Kiwis.

England's innings is in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

