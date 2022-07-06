David Warner likely to miss BBL for UAE league if Cricket Australia leadership ban isn’t lifted

David Warner may not play in the next Big Bash League season in Australia if Cricket Australia’s leadership suspension is not lifted. Recently, Warner’s partner Candice discussed the subject with Dan, Richard, and Candice at Triple M’s Deadset Legends. “I think out of nine or 10 games he’s only lost one as captain,” said Candice while speaking to Triple M radio. “Yeah, it bothers me. I don’t like injustice, so it does bother me. My job wasn’t to question my husband, it was about supporting David at that time.”

Candice further said that David gets much more appreciation in India and UAE. Whether Warner will go on to play in the Big Bash League or not, isn't something Candice can confirm right now but when it comes to making money, the southpaw certainly has many options across the world.“David has an incredible T20 record in India, in Australia, he’s one of our best ever,” Candice said.“Regardless of whether the ban is lifted or not, if he plays Big Bash, it’s a decision we talk about what’s best for the family in this period.“Also there’s another league going on in the UAE, which financially (has) much bigger money. It’s not just a matter of lifting Dave’s ban, it’s a matter of what’s best for our family. And Dave’s just accepted he has this ban now.”Warner has been an integral part of the Australian team since his return from the ban.

