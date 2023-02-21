David Warner ruled out of remaining Tests against India due to injury

David Warner has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against India after suffering a hairline fracture in ...

Published: February 21, 2023 12:07 PM

David Warner has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against India after suffering a hairline fracture in the second match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 36-year-old opener suffered two injuries within minutes of each other during the second Test in Delhi. A Mohammad Siraj ball hit Warner on his elbow, which resulted in a small hairline fracture before a concussion led to him being replaced by Matthew Renshaw. 

David Warner has been ruled out of the Qantas test tour of India and will return home," Cricket Australia said in a statement. "Warner was struck on the elbow in the second Test in Delhi and sustained a hairline fracture.The Australian cricket board further said that the veteran batter will undergo rehabilitation and is expected to return for the three-match ODI series, which is scheduled from March 17 to 22. Australia head coach Andrew McDonald on Monday (February 20) said that the management was in no rush to make a decision on Warner's availability for the third Test, which starts on March 1 in Indore.

Tags :David WarnerBorder gavaskar trophy