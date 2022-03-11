David Warner to attend childhood hero Shane Warne's funeral at MCG

David Warner is likely to attend the state funeral of his childhood idol. “It still hasn’t really sunk in. When we first found out, we thought it was a joke,” said Warner ahead of the second Test starting in Karachi from Saturday. “I will be there, 100 per cent. It’s definitely going to be extremely emotional for everyone. There will be lots of people paying their respects. You just look at the tributes from around the world — he has touched millions and millions of people, and from different countries,” he added. Warner recalled how he grew up idolising Warne. “As a kid, I had his poster up on the wall. I wanted to be like Shane," he said.

Warne will be buried at a private family funeral and a state memorial service will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the evening of March 30. A private jet flew his body to his native Melbourne on Thursday after an eight-hour flight from Bangkok, six days after his death. One of the most influential cricketers in the history of the sport, Shane Warne passed away last week aged 52, leaving the world shell-shock. Warne, who was credited for reinventing the craft of leg-spin bowling, finished his international career with 708 Test wickets and a further 293 in One-day Internationals, placing him second in the list of all-time international wicket-takers behind Muttiah Muralitharan.

