DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Opt to Bowl First Against In-Form Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 35th match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday.

🚨 Toss Update 🚨



Delhi Capitals win the toss and elect to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad.



Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/LZmP9Tevto#TATAIPL | #DCvSRHpic.twitter.com/IWtNBxr6Vj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2024

The Capitals enter the contest high on confidence after a convincing win over Gujarat Titans in their previous outing. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by pacer Mukesh Kumar who dismantled GT for a meagre 89 runs, will be key against a potent SRH batting lineup.

Sunrisers Hyderabad boast one of the most dangerous batting units in the tournament, with the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, and Aiden Markram having twice posted totals exceeding 270 runs. Their bowling attack has also proven capable of defending such mammoth scores.

Delhi will look to young opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has impressed in his limited opportunities replacing the injured David Warner, to provide a solid start. The home crowd will be eager to witness a match-winning knock from their skipper, Rishabh Pant, who returns to his familiar Delhi ground after an emotional journey from being a young fan on crutches to leading the Capitals.

This encounter promises to be a thrilling clash between a high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad batting unit and a confident Delhi Capitals bowling attack.