DCCI to prepare cricket calendar, seek roles for its players in BCCI's cricket set up

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 16 : After the formation of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), the Physical Disability Wing of DCCI, held its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday at Ahmedabad, which was orgsed by the Differently Abled Cricket Committee of Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA).

The meeting was attended by 31 members of the council from different parts of the country including representatives from Assam, Mpur and Tripura depicting the immense growth of the sport in the Northeast states of the country.

The main agenda of the AGM was to create a cricket calendar for the players for the coming year so that the players know what tournaments they have to be ready for and at what time. This cricket calendar will be presented to BCCI for its approval and DCCI expressed that it will be passed by Jay Shah and other members as BCCI has been ready to help the members of DCCI.

AGM began with a welcome speech by Ravi Chauhan, Secretary DCCI and member of BCCI's Differently Abled Cricket Committee. He spoke about the importance of creating opportunities for differently-abled cricketers to showcase their talent and excel in the sport. He also talked about the challenges faced by the council in orgsing tournaments and events for differently-abled cricketers. The emphasis was given to creating a structure for this form of cricket and working towards providing a solid platform for the players and streamlining the entire DCCI.

"We should take various initiatives to promote the sport among differently-abled individuals in every state. As Jay Shah ji is continuously guiding us, we cannot miss this opportunity to create something that is really historical and which shall pave way for the coming generations," said Ravi Chauhan.

Another important topic discussed in the AGM was the role of DCCI as a job creator. Players who have passed the age of playing but have served the sport for many years would be imparted the training to become scorers and umpires or be part of the cricketing system in whatever form they can be. "Many players have given their prime span of time to this game and now we should think about them. We shall request the DCCI to make use of these players in whatever form they are able to do," added Chauhan.

Moreover, it was agreed to request the BCCI regarding hosting the cricket World Cup for the Physically Disabled Cricketers just after the ICC's own World Cup in the month of Oct-Nov, 2023. A similar event was orgsed by the English Cricket Board after the 2019 ODI World Cup.

The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India looks forward to another successful year of promoting the sport and creating opportunities for differently-abled cricketers to excel.

