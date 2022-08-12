De Kock, Holder, Mayers, Topley, Subrayen signed by LSG-owned Durban franchise for CSA T20 League

Durban, Aug 12 RPSG Group, the owners of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants, on Monday announced they have signed Quinton De Kock, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley and Prenelan Subrayen for their Durban franchise in the upcoming CSA T20 League.

As per the rules of the CSA T20 League, each of the six franchises get to sign five players comprising three overseas, one South Africa international cricketer and one uncapped South African player before the auction happens to build their squad of 17.

"I welcome all the players to the RPSG Durban family. It's a new beginning, full of hope and promise. We are confident that the talented players will add to the foundation of the team and will uphold our core philosophy of performance," said Dr Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RPSG Group.

De Kock, Holder and Mayers were involved with the LSG side in their debut in IPL earlier this year, where they reached the playoffs before being knocked out by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator.

Previously, on July 25, the Durban franchise had named Lance Klusener as their Head Coach for the side in the inaugural edition of the CSA T20 League to be held in January and February 2023.

The Durban franchise is the second team after MI Cape Town to announce their list of pre-signed players. On Thursday, MI Cape Town, owned by Reliance Industries Limited, who operate five-time IPL champions Mumbai Ind in the IPL, announced they had signed up Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada and Dewald Brevis.

All six teams in the league were bought by owners of IPL franchises Mumbai, Lucknow, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals (co-owner JSW).

South Africa's T20 League will be directly clashing with UAE's International League T20 (ILT20), to be also held in January next year, which is also in the period of operation for Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) and Bangladesh's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

