Death-overs bowling a headache for Rohit; India's chances of winning World Cup rest on Suryakumar

Mumbai, Oct 4 Former India cricketer and ex-selector Saba Karim is certain skipper Rohit Sharma is under tremendous pressure trying to sort out the team's death-overs bowling riddle in the run-up to the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16, saying it is posing a lot of "headache" for the team management.

If the death-overs bowling isn't enough of a problem, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah too was ruled out of the showpiece event on Monday due to a stress fracture in the back.

"However much he (Rohit Sharma) tries to deny it and tries to give confidence to the bowlers, our death bowling is a big issue. I think it is posing a lot of headaches to the team management and to Rohit Sharma," said Saba Karim on Sports18's news show 'Sports Over The Top'.

He said as India tries desperately to overcome one shortcoming, another problem is always round the corner.

"It seems like whenever we try and figure out one problem or we try and plug one hole, there are several others that come up. We were doing pretty well in terms of trying to pick wickets in the powerplay, we have been able to stop that and suddenly we have this issue of leaking far too many runs in the death overs. So, they need to work this out as soon as possible," added Karim.

Karim also linked India's chances of winning the T20 World Cup Down Under to middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav's form.

"Well one thing I can say is, India's chances of winning the World Cup depend largely on Suryakumar Yadav's form and I say this because he plays in such a difficult position. In the middle overs, in the T20 format to play with such a high strike rate is not so easy but it comes so easy for Suryakumar Yadav because of his skill, experience and he's so dexterous."

Karim also complimented Suryakumar for his ability to find the gaps in the outfield at will.

"He's got an uncanny ability to find the gaps in the right areas, at times he toys with the bowling and there are several vacant areas which he is able to exploit so easily. So, yes, Suryakumar Yadav, I hope and pray that he does well and continues with this form even in the World Cup."

