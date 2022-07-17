Deciding ODI vs India will be ideal preparation for T20 World Cup: England pacer Topley

London, July 17 Tall England left-arm pace bowler Reece Topley, who rattled India with a six-wicket haul in the second ODI, has his eyes firmly set on the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, saying it's his "end goal" and that the deciding third one-dayer at Manchester later on Sunday will be the ideal preparation for him for the global showpiece event.

The 6'7" tall Topley had claimed career-best figures of 6/24 in ODI cricket as England defeated India by 100 runs in the second match at Lord's on Thursday to level the three-match series at 1-1. The final match of the series will be played later on Sunday at Manchester.

"These (final ODI at Manchester) are the moments that make it all sort of worthwhile. I don't know it's just nice to be playing for England and obviously you want to perform for your country whenever you get the opportunity. You want to take opportunities like this," said the 28-year-old bowler to Daily Mail.

"I'm thrilled to be back in the team. But it's important not to get too ahead of myself. There's South Africa next, then the T20 World Cup. I just take that series by series. I've got an end goal of wanting to be at the World Cup, I want to contribute and be in the team. It's taking each day as it comes and trying to get better to attain that goal," he added.

Topley felt the charged up atmosphere at Old Trafford will provide him with the ideal preparation for the T20 World Cup if he gets selected.

"I'm expecting a pretty good atmosphere in Manchester. Almost like an away game really. But that's the thing you want to practice, especially with a World Cup in October you want those 'win or you're out of it' sort of games."

The player, whose career has been dogged by injuries, added that he might end up just getting a wicket in the deciding ODI on Sunday but for him the more important things was to enjoy the moment.

"I could bowl like Thursday and leave with one for 40 but wickets fell for me and you've got to enjoy the moment," he said. England will look to avoid only a second home series loss in 13 when they take on the Rohit Sharma-led India on Sunday.

