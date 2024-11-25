Deepak Chahar Sold To MI (Mumbai Indians) For 9.25 Crore At IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Deepak Chahar has been sold to Mumbai Indians (MI) for a whopping ₹9.25 crore. The deal has generated significant buzz among cricket enthusiasts, as Chahar’s inclusion further strengthens MI’s bowling lineup for the upcoming season alongside Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. Chahar, known for his deadly swing and ability to strike early in matches, has been a key player for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in previous IPL seasons. His consistent performances in the powerplay and ability to deliver crucial breakthroughs make him a valuable asset to MI, who are looking to bolster their fast bowling attack ahead of the new season.

He was a part of the Indian squad which won the 2018 Asia Cup. In 2019, he became the first Indian male cricketer to take a hat-trick in a Twenty20 International (T20I) match. In January 2020, Chahar was awarded with the T20I Performance of the Year award by the International Cricket Council (ICC), after taking six wickets for seven runs against Bangladesh. In July 2021, Chahar scored his maiden ODI half-century,[24] and in September was named as one of three reserve players in India's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.[25] In January 2022, he scored his second half century in ODIs against South Africa.