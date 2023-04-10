Deepak Chahar to undergo scan for hamstring injury, pacer to miss few games

Deepak Chahar sustained a hamstring injury in the game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, the franchise confirmed on Sunday. CSK, meanwhile, said the extent of Chahar’s injury will be known after the bowler undergoes a scan on the team’s arrival in Chennai.Chahar, the leader of Super Kings' seam attack, pulled up injured after five balls of his first over before receiving treatment from Tommy Simsek, the franchise's long-serving physio, who appeared to tape up his left hamstring.

He completed his over, tentatively bowling a 73mph/118kph half-volley which was hit for four by Rohit Sharma, but was then replaced by substitute fielder for the rest of the innings. During Super Kings' run chase, Chahar was replaced by Rayudu under the Impact Player rule. Chahar has struggled with injuries over the last 18 months, and admitted that he had found it "mentally… very tough" to deal with missing so much cricket. "Chahar will undergo scans to identify the extent of the injury once the team returns to Chennai," the franchise said in a statement on Sunday.