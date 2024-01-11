'Dekhna Kitna Degree Hai..': BCCI Shares Team India's Funny Practice Session Vido From Mohali Ahead of IND vs AFG 1st T20I

Ahead of the T20I clash against Afghanistan under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, making his return after a long time, the Indian cricket team is all set to play a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. They have already travelled to Mohali and started their early morning preparations for the first T20 match today. This series serves as the preparation stage for many newcomers ahead of the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2024.

Indian players braved the cold wave and fog during their training session in Mohali. The Men in Blue are set to face Afghanistan in the first T20I of their three-match series at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, January 11. In a video shared by The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), spinner Axar Patel asked his colleague, "Bhau dekhna kitna degree hai..." while rubbing his hands and wearing gloves. When asked about the cold, Indian speedster Arshdeep Singh responded in a sarcastic way, "Kafi garmi lag rahi hai, isliye half sleeves phen k ghoom raha hu..." (It is very hot, that's why I'm wearing a half-sleeves t-shirt), he said.

Jacket 🧥 ON

Warmers ON

Gloves 🧤 ON #TeamIndia have a funny take on their "chilling" ❄️🥶 training session in Mohali. #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBankpic.twitter.com/rWeodTeDr2 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2024

Following the three T20Is against Afghanistan on January 11, 14, and 17, India will host England from January 25 to March 11, after which the players will disperse to join their respective IPL teams for the 2024 season, which will conclude only a couple of weeks before the T20 World Cup begins on June 1.

India's Squad Against Afghanistan:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.