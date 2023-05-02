Delhi Capitals keep playoff hopes alive, with narrow win over Gujarat

A four-wicket haul by Mohammad Shami followed by Mohit Sharma’s terrific cameo in death overs aided Gujarat Titans to restrict Delhi Capitals to 130/8. The visitors removed Wriddhiman Saha for 0, then got rid of Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar in quick intervals.

David Miller also returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers. Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar took charge but struggled to find the boundaries. In the end, Gujarat lost the game by 5 runs. By virtue of this win, Delhi have kept their playoff hopes alive.