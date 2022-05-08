Delhi Capitals member tests Covid-positive ahead of match vs CSK: Report

Mumbai, May 8 The entire Delhi Capitals team has undergone a fresh round of Covid-19 tests following a member testing positive for the virus, and there is a question mark over their clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) late on Sunday, a report in Espncricinfo said.

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are scheduled to play the late evening match against CSK at the DY Patil Stadium and the report also said that the players of both sides had supposedly 'mingled' on Saturday during a training session.

The report added that the IPL authorities have asked the Delhi Capital players to stay in their hotel rooms until further notice.

The report also said that a Capitals member testing for Covid-19 was first reported by Indian Express, which said that "the person who tested positive was sharing a room with another player".

The IPL authorities have, however, not issued any statement regarding the positive test or whether the match will go ahead.

Earlier this season, Delhi Capitals had been hit by the virus, with several of their members testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of the game against Punjab Kings on April 20. The match, which was scheduled at the MCA Stadium in Pune, was finally played at the Brabourne Stadium.

The change in venue was caused due to Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, physiotherapist Patrick Farhart, sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar, team doctor Dr Abhijit Salvi and social media content team member Akash Mane testing positive for Covid-19. Farhart was the first to test positive for Covid-19 on April 15, followed by Kumar on April 16. Then, on April 18, Marsh, Dr Salvi and Mane returned Covid-19 positive results.

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting too has to isolate for five days after a family member had tested positive.

