Devdutt Padikkal Sold to RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) for INR 2 Crore at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Devdutt Padikkal has been bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The left-handed batsman was released by Lucknow Super Giants earlier this year and registered himself for the auction at his base price.

Padikkal rose to prominence in the IPL after being signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the 2020 season. He had an impressive debut, scoring 473 runs, including five half-centuries. The Karnataka star followed up with another strong performance in the 2021 season, amassing 411 runs, which included a century and a fifty.

Despite his success, Royal Challengers Bengaluru opted to release Padikkal before the 2022 mega auction. He was then picked up by Rajasthan Royals, where he continued his good form, scoring 376 runs in IPL 2022 and 261 runs in IPL 2023.

Padikkal's stint with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024 was challenging, as he struggled with the bat, managing only 38 runs from seven matches. However, he will now return to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the 2025 season after being bought at his base price in the auction.