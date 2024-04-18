Devon Conway Ruled Out Of IPL 2024; ENG Pacer Joins CSK As Replacement

Chennai Super Kings' star overseas signing Devon Conway has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season with a fracture to his left thumb. The defending champions have therefore signed England's right-arm medium pacer Richard Gleeson as Conway's replacement for the rest of the season at his reserve price of Rs 50 lakhs.

The right arm pacer has represented England in 6 T20Is and has 9 wickets against his name. Additionally, Gleeson has played 90 T20s and picked 101 T20 wickets.

Richard Gleeson at 34, hmade his international debut in T20I on 9 July 2022 against India.He dismissed the mighty trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant within his first eight deliveries.