"Didn't like the declaration," says Kevin Pietersen on England's declaration call

Birmingham [UK], June 17 : Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen was critical of the decision made by the English team to declare the first innings at 393/8 in the opening test match Ashes series against Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Pietersen said that he did not like it as the wicket seemed flat.

"We saw Australia bat there now and it didn't miss the middle of the bat. I didn't like the declaration," he added.

England captain Ben Stokes took a surprising decision of early declaration of the first innings on day 1 when Joe Root was batting well at 121*. The English skipper asked visitors to play four overs before the day get called off.

"We were talking about the declaration, we were thinking about the declaration, but two or three years ago there would not have even been a hint of a declaration. But with this team, are we surprised? I don't think we are but I am a little bit surprised only because of how flat this wicket actually is," the Former English batter added.

After falling off early wickets, England's batters Joe Root and Bairstow displayed exceptional skills as their team declared their first innings at 393/8 in the ongoing first Test of Ashes here at Edgbaston on Friday.

For Australia Nathon Lyon picked up four wickets and Josh Hazlewood took two. Scott Boland and Cameron Green got one wicket each.

At the time of stumps, Australia's score read 14/0trailing by 379 runs with David Warner (8) and Usman Khawaja (4) unbeaten at the crease.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor