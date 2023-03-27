Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 : Delhi Capitals came close to lifting the inaugural Women's Premier League title, but fell short against Mumbai Indians on Sunday despite putting in all the effort.

In the post-match conference, Delhi Capitals head coach Jonathan Batty said that they didn't play well enough to beat Mumbai Indians.

"We just didn't play well enough. I mean full credit to Mumbai Indians they played well they managed to grab some wickets as we were getting back into the game and through that middle phase their spinner bowled outstandingly well. They made life difficult for our batters as well and in cricket is like that sometimes it doesn't go your way you don't always get things your own way and I feel, credit to the opposition they deserve to win today," Batty said.

Mumbai Indians picked up three wickets in the powerplay with Delhi's destructive opener Shafali Verma being one of them. She got off to a quick start at 11(4) but failed to keep the momentum going and ended up as the first victim of Issy Wong. Batty backed Shafali after the match and said that her style of play will pay off sometimes but not always.

"She is 19 years old she is incredible we try to take pressure off her to allow her to do that, some days it is going to come off other days it isn't. we are happy at the moment to take those days when it does comes off. But it has been really interesting to seeing how she has reacted having Meg Lanning at the other end. And we have seen sometimes when Shafali moves around the crease too much. Meg goes down and sort of calming her down a little bit. and if she picks up those little bits she will become much more consistent. She can win a game for you in 10 or 12 overs and that's what we love about her," Batty continued.

Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten half-century and tight spells from bowlers helped Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to become the inaugural champions of Women's Premier League 2023 (WPL) at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

