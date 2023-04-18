Dinesh Mongia appointed head coach of Odisha cricket team

Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has appointed former India player Dinesh Mongia as the head coach of the Odisha senior men’s team for 2023-24 season.Similarly, former Indian women’s team player Rumeli Dhar has been appointed as the head coach of the Odisha women’s team.Earlier, OCA had received CVs of various candidates for the posts of head coaches and other support staff of senior men and women teams.

Following an interview, OCA selected Mongia and Dhar as the head coaches of the men and women teams respectively on the basis of their experience and expertise.Apart from the head coaches, members of various selection committees have also been appointed by OCA. While, Amiya Ray has been appointed as the chairman of the men’s senior selection committee, Pravanjan Mullick will take the mantle as the chairman of the men’s junior selection committee. Rashmita Mohapatra will be the new chairperson of the women’s selection committee.