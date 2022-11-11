`Disappointment in our hearts`, Virat Kohli pens apology for fans after India's humiliating exit from World Cup

Virat Kohli who had a dream run at the T20 World Cup 2022 was standing helpless at the Adelaide Oval when Team India took the field against England in the semi-final clash on Thursday in the second innings. Virat Kohli has now dropped a letter for the fans on Twitter.

Kohli wrote that the team is hurting and disappointed after the loss to England in the semifinals. "We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on. Thank you to all our fans who turned up in huge numbers throughout to support us in the stadiums. Always feel proud to wear this jersey and represent our country," wrote Kohli on his Twitter.

The resurgent Virat Kohli, who turned 34 at the weekend, went on a run-scoring spree in the Super 12 stage, amassing 246 runs in five innings including three match-winning unbeaten half-centuries at a staggering tournament average of 123. Kohli's heroics powered India to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 with a top-of-the-table finish in the Super 12 stage.