"Do not over bowl India bowlers'': BCCI issues strict guidelines to IPL teams

BCCI have warned IPL franchises to handle Team India bowlers with the utmost care during the upcoming IPL 2023 season. The BCCI have urged franchises to not overuse bowlers as part of India’s World Cup shortlist during the IPL 2023. The Indian cricket board is largely concerned by the growing injuries and has issued strict workload management guidelines. NCA physio Nitin Patel and Soham Desai, India’s strength and conditioning coach, delivered the message to the franchises via Zoom call. “Franchises have been told that the Indian team bowlers should be especially used with caution. IPL teams should not over-bowl them in the nets. They can focus more on strengthening and training. Players can do fielding drills but till the first week of May, franchises shouldn’t push them, ” a BCCI official told Indian Express.

The physios have suggested that the likes of Shami and Co focus more on strength and conditioning for the first half of the tournament. In May, bowlers can increase their bowling time in the nets. In the last 6 months, Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar paid the price of a rushed return. Even Ravindra Jadeja’s return was delayed after the NCA tried to rush him to competitive cricket. Now, the Indian cricket board is taking a cautious approach with WTC Final and the ODI World Cup on the horizon. Mohammed Siraj (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Mohammed Shami (Gujarat Titans), Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav (Kolkata Knight Riders), Deepak Chahar (Chennai Super Kings), Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals), Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal ( Rajasthan Royals), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and Washington Sundar (Sunrisers Hyderabad) are being monitored. The NCA has already shared the workload monitoring report of each Indian player with their respective franchises.



