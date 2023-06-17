Doing something expected can be best form of attack: Bairstow on England's declaration at 393/8

Birmingham [UK], June 17 : England's wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow hailed the adventurous declaration from Ben Stokes in the opener match of Ashes against Australia on day 1 and said that it is the best form of attack. England declared the first innings at 393/8 in the hope of snapping up a late wicket at Edgbaston.

Bairstow who played an explosive knock of 78 off 78, said "I'm sure there's many decisions Ben has made that have taken commentators and other people by surprise, but it was no surprise to us. We didn't know anything about it, it was a scramble to get the tape on, the pads on and all the rest. But when it's something that's not expected, it can be the best form of attack."

He further said that starting a "20-minute slot" could be challenging for the opening pair and with an "unbelievable", you can get a wicket.

"Having played the game for as long as we have, we're aware a 20-minute slot for an opening pair is something that's not very nice. It can be a bit niggly. It's a bit of a shot to nothing - there might be an unbelievable ball in there, or a loose shot in there. We'll come back with a ball that's four overs old, a fresh bowling attack and team that is really looking forward to the challenge."

After falling off early wickets, England's batters Joe Root and Bairstow displayed exceptional skills as their team declared their first innings at 393/8 in the ongoing first Test of Ashes here at Edgbaston on Friday.

For Australia Nathon Lyon picked up four wickets and Josh Hazlewood took two scalps. Scott Boland and Cameron Green got one wicket each.

At the time of stumps, Australia's score read 14/0trailing by 379 runs with David Warner (8) and Usman Khawaja (4) unbeaten at the crease.

