Domestic Legend Sheldon Jackson Announces Retirement from India's White-Ball Cricket

Sheldon Jackson, Saurashtra cricketer, has announced his retirement from limited-overs cricket with immediate effect. Saurashtra is currently featuring in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, however, the batter had informed the team management of his decision before their match against Punjab on December 31.

Jackson retires with 2792 runs in 84 innings in List-A cricket even as his knock of 133 runs remains the highlight of his career as it helped Saurashtra lift the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the second time in 2022. The 38-year-old smacked nine centuries and 14 fifties in his One-Day career. He featured in 84 T20 matches as well overall mustering 1812 runs at a strike rate of 120.07 with a century and 11 fifties to his name.

"It'd been at the back of my mind from even before the tournament and I kept taking it game by game, but before the Punjab match, I told the team, but they wanted me to bow out on the field. It was a very gracious move from them and I'm really thankful for that gesture," Jackson said while speaking to ESPNCricinfo. However, Sheldon Jackson is not done yet with first-class cricket. He has won the Ranji Trophy twice already and has played 103 matches in the format so far. He is hopeful of being able to give Saurashtra a chance to win the tournament for the third time. "I still want to keep going in first-class cricket, at least for these two games, and then take it from there.



