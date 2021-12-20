Don't have superstars in coaching staff but we have great team environment: Southee

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on Monday said that the BlackCaps do not have many superstars in their coaching staff, but what makes the side stand out is the great camaraderie and team environment.

"Yeah, I guess we do not have superstars in terms of X-players in the coaching staff but we have a great team environment. Not only the players, the support staff also buys into that. We respect everyone, we try to have a lot of fun and everyone works hard. Guys buy into what the team is about and what we all are trying to achieve," said Southee while replying to anquery during a virtual press conference.

Skipper Kane Williamson said that he does not fuss much about his side being constantly viewed as the underdogs in big ICC tournaments despite reaching the semi-finals on almost all the occasions in the last few years.

"I am yet to hear the favourites tag but yeah for us, it is always about focusing on the bigger picture as a side and trying to put our energy into taking one step ahead. There is a lot of planning that goes on. But you go to tournaments and every team is strong," said Williamson.

"If you look at the last T20 World Cup, anybody can beat anybody. There are no promises at those situations, it is about going out there and being prepared to the best of your ability to give yourself the best chance of winning. There are number of challenges along the way, as a side it is about sticking together and keep moving forward," he added.

When asked whether he would like to have a documenatary on BlackCaps, Williamson said: "We are yet to have the opportunity present itself to us (documentary on BlackCaps). It is about making sure that we are authentic to the team environment we have."

( With inputs from ANI )

