'Don't request me to help': Virat Kohli urges friends to not approach him for World Cup tickets

Indian cricket team star Virat Kohli has urged his friends to not disturb him for World Cup tickets. On Wednesday, Virat took to Instagram to urge his friends to not request him for tickets to matches at the World Cup. On a note on Instagram Stories, the cricketer wrote, “As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls.” Virat ended his note with a smiley face emoji.

Minutes later, Anushka reshared Virat’s note from her handle, adding a message from her side as well. “And let me just add...please don’t request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for understanding.” Virat Kohli left the Team India camp on Tuesday and returned to Mumbai briefly for what was described as a ‘personal emergency’. This happened amid rumours and reports claiming that Anushka is pregnant with their second child. Kohli will soon rejoin the Indian team, currently based in Thiruvananthapuram. He will be flying from Mumbai and will then travel to Chennai with the entire contingent on Wednesday.It is learned that Kohli has an important engagement with the International Cricket Council (ICC), the organizers of the World Cup. He will attend this engagement before flying to Chennai, where India will play their opening fixture against Australia on October 8.

