Dr. Manmohan Singh Death: Indian Cricketers Sport Black Armbands in Melbourne to Honour Former PM

The Indian cricket team sported black armbands on the second day of the fourth Test against Australia to honour former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who died in New Delhi at 92.“The Indian team is wearing black arm bands as a mark of respect in the memory of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away,” the BCCI said in a statement.Australia resumed day two at 311 for 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and India took to the field sporting black armbands to honour his memory.

The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/nXVUHSaqel — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2024

Also Read: Global leaders pay tribute to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh

Commentator Harsha Bhogle, who is also in Australia as part of the broadcast team covering Border Gavaskar Trophy, wrote: “Our generation will be perennially grateful to Dr Manmohan Singh. His role in the economic liberalisation of India allowed us to fulfil ambitions and discover what we could achieve. His humility was inspiring. A good man and a great Indian.” India’s head coach in Australia, Gautam Gambhir posted a message on social media: “Dr Manmohan Singh ji was truly one of a kind. His contribution especially towards bringing economic stability to our county will be studied by future generations.”

In a statement, the hospital said the Congress veteran was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had "sudden loss of consciousness at home". "Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51pm," the statement said. Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister for two terms in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2004 to 2014. He had been in poor health for the last few months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered his predecessor as the "most distinguished leaders". Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said he "lost a mentor and guide". The last rites of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will be held on Saturday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told ANI, while an official announcement is still awaited.