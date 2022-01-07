Dravid give health updates of Virat Kohli, during the press conference

Due to an injury, Virat Kohli couldn't able to make it to the second Test match. After which the team was led by player KL Rahul. Now team India head coach Rahul Dravid addressed a virtual press conference after the game and gave health updates of Virat Kohli. He also said that he hopefully thinks Virat will join the team in the third and final Test of the series, in Cape Town from January 11-15.

"Virat Kohli should be fine from all accounts, he should be fine. He has had the opportunity to run around a little bit, he has had the opportunity to test it a little bit. Hopefully, with a couple of net sessions in Cape Town, he should be good to go. Everything I am hearing and just having a chat with him, he should be good to go in four days' time," said Dravid.

On being asked about India's batting performance in the matches so far, Dravid said "Certainly, we would like to bat a little better. Maybe the guys who got starts could have converted them into 100s. That was the difference in the first game, we had Rahul scoring a century for us and we ended up on the winning side. Dean Elgar scored 96 in this Test and South Africa ended up on the winning side,"