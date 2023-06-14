Edgbaston, Headingley, Old Trafford among five venues for India Tests during 2025 tour of England

London [UK], June 14 : Team India's tour of England in 2025 will take place at Lord's, The Oval, Edgbaston, Headingley and Emirates Old Trafford; and at Lord's, The Kia Oval, Edgbaston, Emirates Old Trafford and The Ageas Bowl in 2029.

The announcement was made by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), who also revealed the venues for the next two Ashes to be held in the UK, as well as other significant allocations for the period 2025-31.

"England Men's next two Test series against India will take place at Lord's, The Kia Oval, Edgbaston, Headingley and Emirates Old Trafford in 2025; and at Lord's, The Kia Oval, Edgbaston, Emirates Old Trafford and The Ageas Bowl in 2029," ECB said in an official statement.

The Ageas Bowl in Southampton will host a Men's Ashes Test for the first time in 2027, after the announcement of venues for England's home international matches from 2025 to 2031.

England Men will take on Australia Men in a five-Test series at Lord's, The Kia Oval, Edgbaston, Trent Bridge and The Ageas Bowl in 2027, with England Women meeting Australia Women in a Test match at Headingley as part of a multi-format series the same summer.

In 2031, the Men's sides will contest five Tests at Lord's, The Kia Oval, Emirates Old Trafford, Headingley and Trent Bridge, while the Women's multi-format series will include a Test match at The Ageas Bowl.

Aside from that, the England Women's team will play Australia in a Test match at Headingley in the summer as part of a multi-format series.

England Women will play at Lord's during each of the seven years during this period, with other major venues including The Kia Oval, Edgbaston, Headingley, Emirates Old Trafford, Trent Bridge and The Ageas Bowl each hosting the team at least four times during this period.

England women's internationals will also continue to be hosted at other venues around the country which have historically hosted games.

"This year's Men's and Women's Ashes are only days away, but fans can already start looking forward to more great clashes up and down the country in the years ahead," Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer was quoted as saying by ECB.

"For the first time, we are announcing long-term allocations for Women's international matches as well as Men's. We have seen huge growth in attendances for Women's matches in recent years, with this year's Women's Ashes smashing previous records, and we want to build further on this in the years ahead," Gould added.

"By announcing arrangements for the next seven years, we are also giving venues long-term certainty so that they can invest sustainably into stadium improvements and improved fan experiences," said the ECB Chief Executive Officer.

