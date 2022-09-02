England announce 15-member squad for T20 World Cup in Australia, Jason Roy dropped

Jason Roy has been left out of England's squad for the T20 World Cup in October following a poor run of form with the bat.Ben Stokes is back in England's 15-man squad named for the T20 World Cup.Stokes last featured in a T20I in March 2021.England have gone in with their fairly settled line-up of players, with the exception of opener Jason Roy who missed the cut.

England have also named three reserves in Tymal Mills, Liam Dawson and Richard Gleeson.In the place vacated by Roy, comes Lancashire opener Phil Salt, who made his T20I bow last year and has featured in four games. He comes with a T20 strike rate of 150.31.Jos Buttler at the top of the order, or there could be a promotion up the order for Jonny Bairstow.Two players named in England's T20 World Cup squad, Chris Jordan (finger) and Liam Livingstone (ankle), will continue their rehab and will not tour Pakistan, but they remain "on track to be fit for the tournament" according to the press release from the ECB.

T20 World Cup Squad: Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Travelling Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills