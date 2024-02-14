Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Date Proposal to Jos Buttler Goes Viral on Valentine's Day; Watch Video

Rajasthan Royals (RR) celebrated Valentine's Day with a lighthearted moment, sharing a video featuring their star players Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler.The video, posted on the team's social media channels, shows Chahal jokingly proposing to Buttler for a date. Buttler, the Royals' wicketkeeper-batter, playfully accepts. The video then cuts to scenes of the two players enjoying their time together.

This lighthearted video highlights the strong camaraderie developed between the two players during their time with RR in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Valentine's Day with the Royal Challengers 💘



Wishing you all love, laughter, and unforgettable moments with your special someone 🫂#PlayBold#ನಮ್ಮRCB#ValentinesDaypic.twitter.com/cnOqj3SGFf — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) celebrated Valentine's Day in a unique manner, showcasing the strong bond between their key players and their respective partners. The official Twitter account of RCB shared a heartwarming collage featuring Dinesh Karthik with his wife Dipika, Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma, Glenn Maxwell with wife Vini Raman, and Faf du Plessis with his wife Imari Visser.

