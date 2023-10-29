World Cup 2023: England opt to bowl, India eye 6th consecutive win

England's Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in Lucknow.India are second on the points table, while England are languishing in the bottom at ninth.Rohit Sharma-led India will be buoyed by the fact that the hosts are the only team in the tournament without a defeat so far.

England have won just one of their last five matches in the tournament. The only team they have beaten is Bangladesh (by 137 runs). They lost to New Zealand (by 9 wickets), Afghanistan (by 69 runs), South Africa (by 229 runs) and Sri Lanka (by 8 wickets).Hardik's injury has thrown open the team combinations. India gave a go to Mohammed Shami against New Zealand and he responded with a five-wicket haul. But the surface today at the Ekana promises to be nothing like the one in Dharamsala.