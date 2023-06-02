London [UK], June 2 : England coach Brendon McCullum thinks that Ashes can provide a platform to captivate youth and grab their attention to test cricket as a hundred-year-old game requires some kind of "relevance".

"Think of all the kids around the world who are going to be watching over the next two months. All those who have football, rugby, athletics or any other sport that they could choose from - or cricket. We have an opportunity to captivate them and grab them to not just cricket but Test cricket, a game which needs that relevance and has been around for a hundred years," McCullum said to Sky Sports.

One of the most competitive test series-Ashes will start on June 16, which will be played between England and Australia in England. It comprises five test matches.

"It shouldn't change, surely? The fact that it is the biggest stage you can play in is great. It's better. You have to be prepared to marry yourself to a position and that for us is freeing guys up to play the style of cricket that gives them the greatest amount of satisfaction and could transfer to results, "he added.

McCullum further said, "You want to have fun, you want to enjoy yourself, you want to lose yourself and be part of something. You might not achieve it but what a great opportunity. What better stage?

While Australia will play against India in the ICC World Test Championship final at the Oval in London on June 7. England is currently playing against Ireland in a one-off Test in preparation for the Ashes.

"How do we provide that next shot in the arm to ensure we get people wanting to play Test cricket? You do it by providing the greatest entertainment on the biggest stage while everyone is watching. That's what's in front of us. Bring it on. If it doesn't work, it's okay. We'll get up and go again," he concluded.

