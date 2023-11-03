England cricketer Ben Stokes forced to use inhalers to tackle India's high pollution levels

England star all-rounder Ben Stokes was reportedly seen using an inhaler during a practice session over the course of their dismal World Cup campaign. England are currently in Ahmedabad for their game against arch-rivals Australia but the British paper reported the players are unlikely to use inhalers due to acceptable air quality in the city. England batter Joe Root was asked about air pollution in Mumbai following the heavy loss to South Africa last month but he did not say it was a factor in the team's defeat.

"It just felt like you couldn't get your breath. It was unique," he said. "Who knows whether it was air quality? I am not qualified to know. It felt like quite a hazy day, wasn't it? And you could definitely see that from one side of the ground looking back towards the sun, it was a lot harder visually than it was on the other side of the ground. "Whether it was air quality or what, it was definitely an experience I've not had before," Root said. The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the "deteriorating" air quality index in Mumbai while taking suo motu cognisance of the issue. The situation is worse in Delhi where Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh on November 6.In 2017, the Sri Lankan players were forced to wear masks while on field in New Delhi during the third match of the Test series.