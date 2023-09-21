England great Alastair Cook set to retire from all forms of cricket

Former England captain Alastair Cook is likely to retire from all forms of cricket after the ongoing County season. The official news is expected to be announced as early as tomorrow when his side, Essex, finish their penultimate County Championship game against Hampshire.Essex are in pole position to win their final home game of the season and stay in the hunt with top-ranked Surrey for the title. Despite Cook scoring a duck in the first innings, Essex scored a massive 447/9 declared.One of the greatest Test openers of all time, Cook called it quits in international cricket five years back in 2018 but has been a regular for Essex in county cricket since his international retirement.

Two victories for Essex in their last two games of the season will give them a good opportunity to get their hands on the Championship title and bid the perfect farewell to Cook.Cook has had a highly decorated England career. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket and the highest among openers. His tally of 33 Test centuries is the seventh-highest in the format. Only Sunil Gavaskar has scored more hundreds as a Test opener (33) than Cook (31).